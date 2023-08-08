BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149 million to $151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.45 to $1.51 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.48. 1,004,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,706. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $77.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,924 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 262,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth about $4,223,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

