Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 297,366 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.78% of Blackstone worth $481,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 38,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.4% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 59,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $233,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,272. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,950 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.