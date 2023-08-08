Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 142.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

