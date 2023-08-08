Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $35,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PSMD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,889 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

