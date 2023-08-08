Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF September during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of FSEP stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $38.37. 17,282 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

