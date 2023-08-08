Blue Bird (BLBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The company had revenue of $299.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. On average, analysts expect Blue Bird to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Recommended Stories

