BMO Capital Markets Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LUNMF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,846. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $588.53 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.