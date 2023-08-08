BMO Capital Markets Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $96.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $87.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,058,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 over the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

