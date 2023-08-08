BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,060 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of Adobe worth $373,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $11.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.32. 1,203,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

