BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ITT were worth $23,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,097,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,543,000 after buying an additional 152,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ITT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $106,328,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
ITT Price Performance
ITT traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. The company had a trading volume of 173,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09.
ITT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
Insider Activity
In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ITT Profile
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
