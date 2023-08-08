BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 1.07% of CONMED worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $111.39. 74,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,092. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,868 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

