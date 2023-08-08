BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $37.57 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 406.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719,756 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $37,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Trading Down 0.8 %

EXC traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 2,028,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,641,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

