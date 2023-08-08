BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 1,015,603 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,603 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $169,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 683.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 5,384,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

