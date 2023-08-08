BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.2 %

S&P Global stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.81. The stock had a trading volume of 313,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,784. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.