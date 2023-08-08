BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,476 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of Fair Isaac worth $110,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.21. 88,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,903. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $807.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $738.32.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.