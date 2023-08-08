BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE:LEO opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

