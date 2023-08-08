Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 358.05% from the company’s current price.

BOLT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,697. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.87. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 1,207.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

