BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BP opened at GBX 483.10 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 455.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 411.25 ($5.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 498.34.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($481.56). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 469 ($5.99) per share, for a total transaction of £304.85 ($389.58). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($481.56). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 213 shares of company stock worth $99,952. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.28) to GBX 530 ($6.77) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 551 ($7.04) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 610 ($7.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.16)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 617 ($7.88).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

