Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

