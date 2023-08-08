Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 91 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.51. 1,559,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,086. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.90.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.