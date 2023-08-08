Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 138.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,366. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $72.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.