Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CHK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 812,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.18%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

