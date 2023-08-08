Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,107. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.67 and a 52 week high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

