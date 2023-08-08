Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after purchasing an additional 523,135 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 424,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,916. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

