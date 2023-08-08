Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Invests $19.52 Million in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,517,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Penumbra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Penumbra by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Penumbra by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Penumbra by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.04. 181,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,702. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.33.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

