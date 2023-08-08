Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BRDG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Bridge Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 77,105 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

