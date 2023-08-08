Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRDG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,936. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

