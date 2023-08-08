Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Sells $44,754.48 in Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $60.47. 9,773,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,318,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 12,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 174,768 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

