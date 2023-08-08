Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-7.85 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,803,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 49.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

