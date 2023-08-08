Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.57-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.57-7.85 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

