Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Trading 4.6% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $173.99 and last traded at $173.74. Approximately 77,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 541,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.15.

The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

