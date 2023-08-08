Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.57-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.57-$7.85 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.76. 456,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

