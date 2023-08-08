Brokerages Set ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $45.43

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATI opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. ATI has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $299,157.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock valued at $897,473. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,336,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,299,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 21,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 895,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,326,000 after purchasing an additional 891,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

