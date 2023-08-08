Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) PT at $43.88

Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

BMEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $2,535,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,025,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

