Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $153.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Credicorp by 4,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

