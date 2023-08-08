Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Target Price at $153.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BAP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Credicorp Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $118.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.14.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credicorp
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Hot Beverage Stocks Trading At Trigger Points
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.