Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $40.58

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

