Brokerages Set Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Target Price at $15.75

Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
HBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64.
Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.
Horizon Bancorp Company Profile
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.
