Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT at $104.30

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.10.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 92.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,080,000 after buying an additional 122,848 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 217.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 144,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.