Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Target Price at $58.06

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $51.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

