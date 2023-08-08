Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Price Target at $20.59

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.59.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
UBS opened at $22.18 on Thursday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
