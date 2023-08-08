Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 13.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. 499,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,980,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $826.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

