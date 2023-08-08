Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 251,329 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,507,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,329 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.56% of Fortive worth $375,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,979,000 after buying an additional 109,905 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 930,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,635. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.