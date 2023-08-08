Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 149,860 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.65% of NXP Semiconductors worth $316,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,123,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $105,798,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.51. 845,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.