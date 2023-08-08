Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,211 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of Moody’s worth $218,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,430 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.31. The stock had a trading volume of 324,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.73. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

