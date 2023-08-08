Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.17 Billion Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252,736 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.32% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,165,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,108,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,580 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,241. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $105.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,376 shares of company stock worth $21,013,369 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

