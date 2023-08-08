Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2,360.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $253,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,297. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.01 and a 200-day moving average of $332.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

