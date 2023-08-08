Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 220,616 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,616 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $576,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.51. The company had a trading volume of 455,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,765. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $238.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

