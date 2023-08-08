Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 10,440 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $173,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.73. 962,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,805. The firm has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

