Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 12,307 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $406,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.03.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average is $302.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

