Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 12,410 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $191,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,319,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,210,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.3 %

CHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,313. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

